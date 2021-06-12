Transport company owner arrested for illegal gutkha trade

Hyderabad: In an yet another major crackdown on the sale of banned gutkha and tobacco items in city, the sleuths of Commissioner’s task force on Saturday conducted raids across Hyderabad and arrested a road lines transport owner.

Addressing a press conference, police commissioner Hyderabad, Anjani Kumar said that the task force has laid a trap at Begum Bazaar and confiscated a lorry containing the banned tobacco items and also arrested those who were involved in the illegal gutkha business.

Accused Pratap Kumar Bhasker is owner of NavBharath Road lines at Begum Bazar, in the limits of Shahinayathgunj.

For organizing his business he engaged employees by name Amith Anil Yadav, Mohan Raghoba Shadole (Godown incharge in NavBharath) and others.

In order to earn easy money, Pratap Kumar illegally formed a gang with his emloyees

and organizing Gutka/Tobacco business. He illegally transporting and deliver business from Delhi to Hyderabad and supplying to various merchants at Hyderabad.During the raid the police have seized material worth 76 lakhs.