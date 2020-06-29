Travel and aviation sectors aim to restore faith in air travel

New Delhi: The U.S-India Aviation Cooperation Program (ACP), today hosted a discussion with various companies from the Indian aviation and hospitality industries to deliberate on measures that can be taken to rebuild confidence and trust in air travel.

ACP in association with Boeing, Pratt & Whitney and other industry leading companies hosted a webinar, “Restoring Confidence in Air Travel” that saw participation from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Tourism, International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), International Air Transport Association (IATA), Airports Authority of India (AAI), Incheon International Airport, GMR, IndiGo, Marriott International, and the Taj Hotels.

The aviation and travel value chain came together under the aegis of the U.S – India Aviation Cooperation Program (ACP) to discuss ways to restore customer confidence in flying amid health concerns over COVID-19.

The aviation and hospitality industries shared initiatives that they are taking to minimize the risk of virus transmission and layers of protection being built into every aspect of travel. This includes a contactless boarding experience for passengers, cleaning and disinfecting practices in an aircraft, minimizing contaminants from spreading throughout the aircraft cabin via the careful design of the cabin air system and encouraging passengers to wear face coverings.

“The COVID-19 pandemic requires a joint effort to minimize air travel health risks and restore public confidence in travel and aviation. As air travel resumes and restrictions ease, the industry needs to partner and collaborate to develop new solutions, build on the existing best practices, and provide a safe travel experience to travelers. The safety and well-being of travelers, passengers and industry employees is a top priority for ACP and its members,” said Sandeep Bahl, Program Director, US-India Aviation Cooperation Program.