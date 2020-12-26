Travellers to Turkey must have negative Covid-19 test result

Ankara, Dec 26 : Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced that all international travellers flying to the country will have to present a negative Covid-19 test result starting from December 28 onwards.

In a statement on Friday, he said that all foreign travellers will be required to submit negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results carried out within the last 72 hours before boarding a flight to Turkey, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Those who do not present a negative PCR test result will not be allowed on planes,” he added.

The same will be applied also for other international passengers arriving in Turkey by land and sea routes as of December 30, the Minister said.

Those without tests would be put under quarantine at their addresses where they will reside in the country.

“The new measures were needed for arrivals from abroad due to the increase in the number of cases across the world and the acceleration of the pandemic,” Koca added.

The new regulations will be effective until March 1, 2021.

As of Saturday, Turkey has reported a total of 2,118,255 confirmed coronavirus cases and 19,371 deaths.

