Trending photos: Ranbir Kapoor with newborn, actor turns ambulance driver and more

Mumbai: There’s no doubt that pictures of Bollywood stars and their daily routine keep surfacing online due to their propensity of posting on social media or getting papped while making public appearances. Today too, we got our hands on a bunch of viral pictures of celebrities are doing rounds on internet.

On Saturday, Ranbir Kapoor sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram to share an adorable throwback picture of the actor with a small baby. In the photo, he can be seen holding the newborn in his arms. Riddhima captioned the post, “Both cuties” along with heart emojis. However, she did not clearly mention who the little munchkin is.

Kannada actor Arjun Gowda occupied the top position of headlines today after he decided to step out for some humanitarian work seeing the plight of pandemic around him. He is currently working as an ambulance driver to help the COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru. In a picture that is being widely shared on the internet, Arjun could be seen dressed in protective gear and standing next to his ambulance.

Karan Johar took to his Instagram on Saturday and shared yet another adorable picture of his twins Yash and Roohi. The actor shared the post to talk about education. In the post, he revealed that Yash and Roohi will soon be joining a new school. The producer/director thanked the members of Yash and Roohi’s old school for loving them immensely. He wrote, “Schools are life jackets for our children….my mother and I are eternally grateful to the entire faculty of @littlebopeepschool for nurturing, educating, and loving our twins…. the school has the largest heart and each child is a precious heartbeat …. a special thank you to everyone’s favourite Poonam aunty who engulfed us all into her wondrous institution with her immense warmth and loving care … as we transition to another school we take with us indelible memories of the beautiful days we spent at @littlebopeepschool …. thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Sharmila Tagore’s daughter and Jewellery designer Saba Ali Khan recently shared a throwback picture from her brother Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s wedding in 2012. Taking to Instagram, she captioned the post, “The Royal Wedding Part II And here is the next…. MahshAllah. Coloured pictures…and classy still. #thursday #post #memoriesforlife #wedding #loveyou.”

On Wednesday, Saba had posted a montage of her parents Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore’s wedding pictures. It also featured her grandparents Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi and Sajida Sultan.

These pictures from Pataudi’s royal wedding album have took internet by storm and are still surfacing online.