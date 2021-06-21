Trending photos: Salman Khan’s family frame, Kapil Sharma’s baby boy’s first glimpse & more

Mumbai: Celebrities enjoy a massive fan following not just in India but across the world as well. Everything they do and every time they step out in and around the town, becomes news as their followers want to know it all. With social media becoming a boon for such fans, it is rather obvious that day the pictures of B-town celebrities often go viral.

Today is Monday, as usual a bunch of pictures of the celebrities are doing rounds on internet. Here we bring you a round up of most trending pictures on social media today.

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma too to his Instagram and shared the ‘first photo’ with his kids, son Trishaan and daughter Anayra on Father’s Day. In the caption, he wrote that he shared the photo on ‘public demand’. He wrote “पब्लिक की पुरज़ोर माँग पर अनायरा और त्रिशान पहली बार एक साथ ❤️ #happyfathersday #fathersdaycelebration 🙏 #love #gratitude #family #kids #father #daughter #son #anayra #trishaan.” Kapil can be seen twinning with his children in the photo.

Superstar Salman Khan took to his social media to share pictures from his at-home Father’s Day celebrations. His family photos featured his father Salim Khan, brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, sister Alvira Agnihotri and her husband Atul Agnihotri, and nephews Arhaan Khan, Nirvan Khan and Ayaan Agnihotri. Have a look.

Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor celebrated Father’s Day with dad Boney Kapoor. The siblings posed happily for several pictures with their dad, some of them also made it to the Instagram which are going crazy viral on social media. Take a look at them.

On Sunday, Suhana Khan sent a Father’s Day greeting to dad Shah Rukh Khan, all the way from New York, where she is currently studying. In a black and white picture which she dropped on Instagram, she can be seen kissing her father. “Father’s Day,” she simply captioned the post.

Actor Ranveer Singh was spotted in Mumbai on Monday as he resumed shooting post the decision to unlock. The pictures of the actor have now flooded social media and while we are all hearts for his quirky outfits, there was another thing that caught our eyes. Ranveer Singh was spotted with his posh car, that is, his Mercedes, worth Rs 1 crore.