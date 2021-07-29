Trending photos: SRK’s school days, Athiya-KL Rahul date, Aamir in Srinagar & more

Mumbai: Today is Thursday and it has turned out to be a happening day for movie-buffs and cinema lovers as several celebrity photos are taking internet by storm. From hot photoshoots to the relationship status, a lot is happening in the entertainment. Stars are dropping some really amazing pictures which are surfacing online.

In case, you missed out on the biggest happenings of the day, here are some of the most important photos which are going viral on internet today.

Internet is going gaga over Shah Rukh Khan’s photo from his teenage days, where he is dressed in his school uniform. The picture has been shared by his ardent fan on Twitter along with the caption, “An awkward school kid daydreaming of conquering mumbai, is the kind of morning WhatsApp forward I’ll never complain about.” Take a look.

An awkward school kid daydreaming of conquering Mumbai, is the kind of morning WhatsApp forward I'll never complain about.

👑 pic.twitter.com/B4tkBAqfuP — Bobby (@bob_almost) July 28, 2021

It looks like Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has been missing Ranbir Kapoor quite a lot since he is currently in New Delhi shooting for Luv Ranjan’s next with Shraddha Kapoor. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday as she shared a selfie in one of his caps. Along with the selfie, Alia shared a caption that suggested that she has been missing “him.” She wrote, “when you miss him so you steal his belongings 🧢🙃 (& make sure you take many selfies).”

Sania Mirza, who recently took part in Tokyo Olympics along with Ankita Raina, is now chilling in Dubai. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the tennis star dropped a set of happy pictures with a hashtag ‘Equal’.

Actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer K L Rahul are rumoured to be dating for quite sometime now. The couple, who is currently in London, has remained tight-lipped about their alleged romance till now. For the first time, Athiya and KL Rahul’s picture from London has come out which is going crazy viral on social media and their fans couldn’t stop gushing over them.

Bollywood actors Aamir Khan, who has been in Ladakh for the last few weeks with his cast and crew shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha, was snapped in Srinagar as he went on a recce of the location. Pictures of Aamir from the Amar Singh College in Srinagar, Kashmir are going viral on social media.

New 💥#AamirKhan visits a college in Srinagar as he goes on a recce for #LaalSinghChaddha 😍 pic.twitter.com/NyrnvWNQFg — Serap Ömür Varol 👩‍👦💎💥 (@AhirimSensin06) July 29, 2021

Aishwarya had shot for Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar earlier. Today, on social media, the photographer shared a gorgeous click from the shoot. In the black and white picture, the actress is seen flaunting her pretty facial features.