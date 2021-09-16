Trending pics: Samantha turns bride, Janvhi Kapoor with bf, Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh & more

Mumbai: Been excited for the entertainment scoop of the day, but missed it out? Worry not! We have got you covered in today’s trending pics segment. There’s a lot that happens in the industry every day. Few things among them that cheer us up are knowing what our favourite celebs are up to, or when they share interesting updates.

Take a quick look at the daily dose of pictures from the entertainment industry.

South diva Samantha on Thursday took to her Instagram to share pictures of herself wearing a bright red handloom silk saree. She turned into the most beautiful bride ever in the photos, giving major fashion goals to bride-to-be.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor on Wednesday wished Askhat Rajan, whom she was rumoured to be dating for a while. She shared a picture in which she snuggles him and rests her head on his shoulder.

Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri has set the temperature soaring on social media with her latest video advertisement for a jewellery brand. Her pictures are going viral on social media. She daughter of Salman’s sister Alvira Khan and producer Atul Agnihotri.

Singer Neha Kakkar‘s look from her latest video single ‘Kanta Laga’ is going viral on social media and fans are bashing for the same. In the pictures shared, we see her dressed in a shimmery pink corset top, teal green skirt and a bandana. She has done her hair blonde. See pics here.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a snap from her latest photoshoot where she looked like a vision to behold. With well defined eyes, and a no make-up look, she donned an off white outfit with perfection.