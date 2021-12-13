Trending pics: Samantha visits Dargah, Deepika enjoys her Hyderabadi food & more

Mumbai: Indian entertainment industry is always buzzing with new happenings almost on an hourly basis. So one might miss out on major pictures and posts that grabbed headlines or went viral online. Like every day, a bunch of photos have been doing rounds on the internet. So we thought of giving you a round-up of the most trending pics of your favourite celebrities.

Here’s your daily dose of pictures and videos, check out:

Actress Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with Vicky Jain on December 14. Their ring ceremony is already creating a sensation on social media. Several photos and videos from their pre-wedding ceremonies including ‘mehendi’ and ‘sangeet’ went viral on social media.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu visited Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh for a store launch on Sunday. Post the event, the actress made her way to Ameen Peer dargah to seek blessings. Pictures have been doing rounds on the internet. Check them out below.

Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on Sunday attended AP Dhillon’s concert in Mumbai. They had a great time at the event, pictures and videos of them grooving to the songs are going viral on social media.

Sara, Ibrahim and Janhvi Kapoor dance the night away at AP Dhillon's concert. Watch https://t.co/sX93ZQ2Jhn Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim and Janhvi Kapoor dance the night away at AP Dhillon's concert. Watch pic.twitter.com/C2h04hoT39 — Vishal verma (@Vishalverma111) December 13, 2021

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been treating their fans every day with new pictures from their dreamy wedding. Earlier today, Katrina Kaif shared a series of photos of her making her entry as a bride along with her sisters. She wrote, “Growing up, we sisters always protected each other. They are my pillars of strength and we keep each other grounded May it always stay that way!.”

Deepika Padukone was recently in Hyderabad for the shooting of the first schedule of ‘Project K’ with Prabhas. On the last day of the shoot, Prabhas treated the actress with scrumptious Hyderabadi food. The actress took to her Instagram stories and gave a glimpse of the same.