Trending pics: Tollywood’s Diwali party in Hyderabad, Vicky Kaushal in Abu Dhabi & more

On Thursday, Tollywood stars Ram Charan and Allu Arjun took to their Instagram handles and shared a family picture from a lavish Diwali celebration which is lit up brightly.

Allu Arjun’s wife Allu Sneha also gave glimpses of the celebrations which took place in Hyderabad on Wednesday night.





Actor Vicky Kaushal was recently seen holidaying in Abu Dhabi. Looking exceptionally dapper as always, he shared several glimpses from his uber-cool vacation, and fans are bowled over.

Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram and shared a photo from the Puja cermony. The picture also included his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar and friend-business partner Ritesh Sidhwani.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu shared glimpses of Lakshmi puja at their home on their Instagram profiles.

Kareena Kapoor treated fans to a new picture of Saif Ali Khan and their younger son Jeh Ali Khan on the occasion of Diwali.