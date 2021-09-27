Trial against Jambagh BJP corporator to begin from Oct 1

By News Desk|   Updated: 27th September 2021 12:12 pm IST
Hyderabad:The election tribunal at city civil courts has fixed trial schedule in a case pertaining to disqualification of Rakesh Jaiswal the BJP corporator from Jambagh divison in GHMC.

The contested candidate Jadala Ravindra of AIMIM has filed a case against the BJP winning candidate with with the Chief Judge sum election tribunal, City Civil challenging the election  on the ground that Rakesh Jaiswal is having three kids which is contrary to the rules of ghmc act and is liable for disqualification. It was also pleaded that seeking result of to be void and consequently declaring Jadala Ravindra to be declare as winning candidate.

The election tribunal has fixed the trial to commence from October 1 and sought for Jadala Ravindra (petitioner) for cross examination and marking of documents.

The hearing in the case was expedited after the Telangana High court on February 24 directed the tribunal to dispose the election OP No. 2 of 2020 within Six months.

