Tribal girls’ education in Raj Guv’s 15-point programme

Jaipur, Sep 9 : Giving priority to the education of tribal girls and aiming to free Rajasthan from the curse of child marriages, Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday announced a 15-point programme to benefit the desert state.

The Governor told IANS that a task force was set up to look into the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020, which comprises seven members, including vice chancellors, bureaucrats and other officials.

“They are busy collecting information in their respective areas and are bringing the feedback to us.”

Speaking to the media in a video conference to mark the completion of one year on the post, Mishra shared his vision for higher education for all. His other goals in the programme included rainwater harvesting, healthy Rajasthan, and to save the dying art and craft.

The Governor said that each girl in the state, including in the tribal areas, should be provided education till she turns 18, adding that at least 10 employment fairs will be organised in Rajasthan via Corporate Social Responsibility wherein employment vans will bring jobs under the ‘Rozgar Apke Dwar’ initiative.

The 15-point programme also envisions Constitution Parks/Constitution Pillars in universities and a museum in Raj Bhavan here.

He said the aim was to bring maternal and infant mortality rates (children below 5) in the tribal areas on par with the national rate and effective implementation of the National Nutrition Mission, to make people aware about non-communicable and lifestyle-related diseases, to build first-aid centres through CSR in scheduled areas, survey on implementation of central schemes in relation to children with special needs, and to establish centres of excellence at the divisional and district levels.

There is also a plan to create an alumni network of state-funded universities to ensure maximum donation to the Governor’s Relief Fund.

The other points include development of Steam-C (Science, Technology, Engineering, Agriculture, Mathematics-Computer) education system in the state for employment and skill development, establishment of incubation centres in scheduled areas in collaboration with state-funded universities.

