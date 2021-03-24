Tribal products need better planning to reach International markets: Governor

Hyderabad: The state Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said that there is a need to empower the tribal people and sought better marketing for their products. She stated that these tribal people produce some rare and excellent handicrafts which require a better marketing plan for their sale to benefit these people in empowering them economically.

Dr Soundararajan reviewed the state situation with the Telangana officials through the video conference from Puducherry where she is holding an additional charge as its Governor.

Dr Soundararajan had instructed the Telangana officials to explore possibilities of co-operation with the Tribal Co-operative Marketing Federation for the better marketing of the tribal products. Dr Soundararajan emphasized the need for reaching not only the national markets but international markets as well for bettering the lives of tribals. Dr. Rajan also reviewed the progress of the proposed food program to better the lives of the tribal in far off areas of the state.