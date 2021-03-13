Trip to Hyderabad is incomplete without these essentials, city police say

Hyderabad: Ask any Hyderabadi if you are visiting this city of Nawabs, they will have an itinerary ready, that will definitely include a visit to the iconic Charminar, the scenic Tank Bund eating Biryani among others.

Hyderabad police have now added another essential on the list. And it is not what you would expect or even deny.

Wearing masks!

In their official Twitter account, the city police mentioned ‘masks’ as essential to everyone visiting the city. “Any trip to Hyderabad is incomplete without the essentials—a must do for each and every person who visits the City,” they wrote.

With new strains of COVID-19 fast spreading across several states, masks are yet again being touted to be first line of defence against the spread. A high alert has been sounded by Telangana health department officials due to a spike in cases in neighboring states of Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Health minister Eatala Rajender urged citizens to follow the COVID-19 safety protocol like mandatory wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, and frequent hand washing.

Meanwhile, Telangana reported 216 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Friday, with maximum of 52 cases reported from Hyderabad region.