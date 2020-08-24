Tripura’s COVID-19 caseload rises to 8,920

A 73-year-old patient died at Agartala Government Medical College here on Sunday

By Mansoor Updated: 24th August 2020 2:27 pm IST

Agartala: Tripura’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 8,920 as 200 more people tested positive for the infection, while one more fatality pushed its coronavirus death toll to 73, a health department official said on Monday.

A 73-year-old patient died at Agartala Government Medical College here on Sunday, the official said.

Tripura COVID-19 update

The new COVID-19 cases were reported from West Tripura (83), Sepahijala (59), North Tripura (15), Dhalai (16), Khowai (9), Gomati (8), Unakoti (6) and South Tripura district (4).

Of the total 8,920 COVID-19 cases, 2,488 are active cases, as 6,341 people have recovered from the disease, 73 people have died and 18 have migrated to other states.

READ:  Chhattisgarh: Villagers forced to drink water from a stream

Tripura has so far tested 2,43,616 samples for COVID- 19, the official added.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA of Badharghat, Mimi Majumder has tested positive for COVID-19. She has been admitted to Agartala Government Medical College.

She is the second legislator to test COVID-19 positive as earlier Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura, MLA, Dhananjoy Tripura had tested positive for coronavirus. He has now recovered from the disease.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close