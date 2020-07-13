Tripura’s COVID-19 tally mounts to 2,068 with 105 fresh cases

By Qayam Published: July 13, 2020, 2:27 pm IST
covid-19-coronavirus

Agartala: Tripura’s COVID-19 count has shot up to 2,068 with 105 more people testing positive for the disease, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said.

Among the fresh cases, 37 were reported in West Tripura, 29 in Gomati district and 18 in Sepahijala district, officials said here.

“Alert! 105 people found COVID-19 positive today out of 1,854 samples tested. As the numbers are increasing, I urge everyone to stay cautious,” Deb said in a tweet late on Sunday.

Tripura has so far reported two COVID-19 fatalities.

A total of 1,421 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease, the officials said.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close