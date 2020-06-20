Tripura’s COVID-19 tally rises to 1,186 with 27 new cases

Agartala: Tripura reported 27 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the state’s tally to 1,186, officials said on Saturday.

A total of 657 people have recovered, reducing the number of active cases in the state to 529, they said.

“Out of 1,279 samples tested for COVID-19, 27 people found positive. The count includes South Dist: 19, Gomati Dist: 3, West Dist: 3, Unokoti Dist: 2,” Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted.

Tripura has been witnessing a rise in the number coronavirus cases days after it was declared free from the disease in late April.

“… Our State has become Corona free. I request everyone to maintain Social distancing and follow Government guidelines. Stay Home Stay Safe,” the chief minister had tweeted on April 23.

