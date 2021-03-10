Trivendra Singh Rawat may get organisational responsibility in BJP

New Delhi, March 10 : A day after he resigned from the post of Uttarakhand Chief Minister, the BJP is likely to assign Trivendra Singh Rawat some organisational responsibility at the national level.

BJP national General Secretary and Uttarakhand in-charge, Dushyant Gautam, told IANS that Rawat’s vast organisational and administrative experience will be used by the party.

“The BJP uses the experience of its workers in different capacities and Trivendra-ji has vast experience in organisation as well as the government. His experience will be used for the benefit of the party,” Gautam said.

He further stated that the party is expanding to every corner of the country, from North to South and East to West.

“The BJP has grown in Jammu and Kashmir, while in West Bengal we are forming the government in May. We are making a strong presence in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, besides gaining ground in Puducherry. In Assam, the BJP is going to form the government for a second consecutive term. The growth of the party is visible across the country and in this journey, the experience of Trivendra Singh Rawat will be used,” he said, adding that the role and responsibility of Rawat will be decided by the BJP parliamentary board.

“The BJP parliamentary board, the key decision making body of the party, will decide on the role and work for Rawat. He will be assigned work according to his experience, which will ultimately benefit the party,” he said.

According to BJP sources, Rawat may be assigned some organisational work at the national level or in some key states outside Uttarakhand.

On Tuesday, Rawat had submitted his resignation to Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya following the direction of the BJP leadership. He was asked to resign after several MLAs questioned his style of functioning. The BJP MLAs also complained that bureaucracy in Uttarakhand was getting more powerful and voices of elected representatives were not heard in Rawat’s regime.

