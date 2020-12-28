Tropical cyclone destroys over 1,500 homes in Fiji

Suva, Dec 28 : More than 1,500 homes were totally destroyed, while 6,000 others partially damaged in Vanua Levu, the second largest island in Fiji, due to tropical cyclone Yasa.

According to the Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC), this was confirmed on Monday by Commissioner Northern Divison Uraia Rainima, who said that they completed their initial damage assessments on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, according to assessments by the Education Ministry, about 85 schools in tropical cyclone Yasa affected areas have sustained some level of damage.

Currently, 80 evacuation centres were active in Vanua Levu in the northern part of Fiji and 68 of these are schools.

Some 22,000 ration packs have been distributed to the evacuation centres.

The agriculture sector in the northern part of the nation has also been severely affected by the cyclone and the Fijian government believed there was a need for a quick recovery plan to ensure the nutrition needs for people in the affected areas.

The tropical cyclone season in the South Pacific region runs between November and April every year and Fiji is expected to experience up to three tropical cyclones during the 2020/2021 cyclone season.

Tropical cyclone Yasa battered Fiji on December 17-18 and four people were killed.

