TRS-BJP-MIM campaigning for GHMC polls on non-issues: Congress

Hyderabad: In a fight with opposition parties for the forthcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the people of Greater Hyderabad would never forgive TRS, BJP and MIM for not discussing their real problems during the election campaign while keeping their focus only on polarisation on communal lines.

Addressing various roadshows at Banjara Hills, Sherlingampally and other divisions on Saturday, Uttam Kumar Reddy strongly condemned Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, Minister K.T. Rama Rao, Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay, MIM President Asaduddin Owaisi and other leaders of TRS, BJP and MIM for running the GHMC election campaign on non-issues.

“These parties did not discuss a single problem concerning the common people. In addition to the civic problems people have been facing in their localities, lakhs of people were badly hit due to lockdown in view of Covid-19.

Similarly, a majority of residents were hit due to the recent floods and heavy rains. People expected specific assurances and a clear plan from the political parties during the GHMC elections on possible solutions to their problems. However, instead of speaking about people’s grievances, three major parties- TRS, BJP and MIM came with irrelevant narratives to dilute the campaign,” he alleged.

“In a democracy, an election campaign is the best occasion to study, analyse and introspect the performance of those in power. However, the TRS-BJP-MIM trio came up with so many irrelevant narratives that they buried the real problems being faced by the people. While a few didn’t like the city’s name and proposed to change it, others insulted some great leaders of the past to draw voters’ attention,” he said.

TRS Govt in Telangana and BJP Govt at the Centre have stopped resolving people’s grievances for a long time. MIM deserves no special mention as its role is confined to that of a B-team of BJP and RSS. Presently, Congress is the only party which is serious about serving the people,” he said. “TRS, BJP and MIM are seeking people’s votes just to win the GHMC elections. But the Congress party is seeking votes only to resolve people’s problems. Therefore, people should take a conscious decision and vote judiciously to ensure that they elect the right leaders to represent them in the GHMC for the next five years,” he said.

Source: Siasat News