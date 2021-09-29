TRS bribing people through Paytm, G-pay in Huzurabad bypoll: Telangana BJP

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday wrote to the chief electoral officer (CEO) Bhanwar Lal complaining of election code violations by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the upcoming Huzurabad constituency bypoll. The BJP alleged that the TRS is bribing people through online payments like Google Pay.

The BJP in a letter to the CEO alleged that the TRS had started resorting to “inducing tactics” in the constituency. The saffron party alleged that the TRS is indulging in “inducing and threatening voters” in utter violation of Section 171-C, 171-G and 171-H of the Indian Penal Code.

“The government has failed to remove the signboards and advertisements erected with the government funds showing their popular schemes along with the photos of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his ministerial colleagues to influence the voters and thereby violation of the election code,” the letter read.

Further, the BJP stated that many Telangana State Road Transport Cooperation (TSRTC) buses are moving on the roads with such advertisements. The BJP stated that the police machinery is “hand-in-glove” with the ruling party and thereby is helping the TRS candidate in conducting “caste meetings”.

Further the BJP alleged that TRS workers are paying money to voters through Google Pay, Paytm etc. The letter to the CEO was written by BJP national executive member, N. Indrasena Reddy, BJP state general secretary G. Premender Reddy and BJP state secretary, Dr S.Prakash Reddy.