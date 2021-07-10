TRS creating fake voters in Huzurabad: Eatala Rajender

Hyderabad: Former minister and BJP leader Etela Rajender today targeted rival TRS party and alleged that the ruling party was trying to induce the people of his Huzurabad constituency.

He also alleged that the ruling party leaders were showing the people of other constituencies as the voters of Huzurabad in their attempt to create fake votes.

The minister alleged that the KCR government is making all efforts to misuse the official machinery and police to suppress him. He charged that 30 to 40 more voters are being created illegally by the TRS leaders to gain in future bypolls.

He also alleged that the ruling party leaders were removing all the votes, which they think would not be cast in their favour.

He said that they would lodge a complaint with election commission against the officials who would extend support to the ruling TRS party leaders. He urged the people of Jammikunta to be on alert about the fake votes.