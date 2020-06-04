TRS faults Modi Government on Power Bill

Hyderabad: Upping its ante TRS leadership today lashed out at the Centre for proposed power bill against the states.

Addressing a press conference at TRS Legislative Party office here MLA Jeevan Reddy those who played spoilsport with power sector will certainly lose power. He alleged that the BJP government in the Centre is trying to cut short powers of the state in power sector. Telangana government is against the power amendment bill and farmers may revolt on the centre. The amendment Bill of power will cause loss to states and its plans, he opposed.

The TRS legislator Jeevan Reddy has accused Modi led BJP Government of trying to deprive powers to the states in power sector. The MLA claimed that Telangana has been offering 24 hours power free to farm sector.

While the Modi government is planning to cut subsidies to farm sector, the MLA said. The BJP state president and MP B Sanjay has cheated farm era on turmeric board. The BJP leaders failed to press centre to release funds to the state he charged. The MLA sought to know as to why the congress is not responding on it.

