TRS government failed to provide accounts of central funds: Union railway minister

Hyderabad: Union minister of state for railways Raosaheb Dadarao Dhanve Patil today alleged that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government here has not furnished any accounts to date with regards to the funds it has received from the central government.

The union minister who participated in the ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ of state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and member of Parliament (MP) Bandi Sanjay Kumar in Rajanna-Sircilla district was addressing a press conference at Chikodu village of Ghambiraopet mandal.

He said the central government is providing funds liberally to Telangana government for various welfare and developmental works. “There is no dearth of funds in the Modi government for development, but chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) hasn’t given accounts for utilization of central funds so far,” the union minister claim.

Patil said neither the Congress or TRS made efforts to know the problems of the general public. He added that people in the state are waiting for somebody to come and hear their woes, and that they are giving tremendous support to Sanjay’s ongoing Padayatra.

The Union minister also said that BJP state president Bandi Sanjay launched his Yatra to know problems of people at the village, mandal, constituency and district level to “expose the corrupt practices” of the ruling TRs government, run by KCR.

“There is discontent in the public on the functioning of the TRS government,” Patil said, and further alleged that KCR has failed to fulfil any promise made to people in the last seven years like making a Dalit as CM, allotment of 3-acre land to each Dalit, providing one lakh jobs, double bedroom and free education from KG to PG.

Patil said he was deputed by Prime Minister Modi, home minister Amit Shah and party president J. P. Nadda to visit Telangana and explain the achievements and developmental works funded by the central government in the state. The minister of state for railways added that countries around the world have appreciated the foresight of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who he claimed took timely measures to fight against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.