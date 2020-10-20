TRS government will stand by the flood victims, assures KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and municipal administration minister K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday assured citizens in the state’s capital that his government will stand by those affected with floods in the capital city.

As part of the relief efforts for rain-affected families, KTR toured various inundated colonies in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits and handed over cheques of Rs.10,000 to flood vitims people on Tuesday.

KTR visited families along with Hyderabad Member of Parliament (MP) Asaduddin Owaisi, and interacted with residents, who were assured that the state government is taking up relief measures on a war footing.

The municipal administration minister stated that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government is providing financial assistance of Rs.10,000 to 3-4 lakhs families affected by heavy rains in and around Hyderabad.

He added that government officials and public representatives will hand over financial assistance cheques at doorsteps of citizens. KTR also visited affected families in areas like MS Maqta and Raj Nagar in Khairatabad, MJ Colony in Shaikpet and Nadeem Colony in Tolichowki. S

peaking at Ayyappa Colony in Nagole, KTR said, “As a temporary relief the government is handing over Rs 10, 000 to the families affected by the rains. Officials will soon inspect the damaged houses and submit a report to the government. The government will provide more financial support to the families whose houses were partially and fully damaged houses.”