TRS govt changed name of Central scheme: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government in the state has changed the name of ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana’ to ‘double bedroom scheme’.

He said the TRS government led by Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao changed the name of the Central government’s housing scheme for poor as it was afraid that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become more popular.

Sanjay was addressing a press conference on the third day of his ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’. The state government has failed to submit the list of beneficiaries to the Central government despite several communications in this regard, the Telangana BJP President added.

The BJP MP said since the TRS government did not build the number of houses sanctioned by the Centre, it has not submitted the list of beneficiaries. He claimed that the state government used all funds released by the Centre under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana but did not submit the list of beneficiaries.

He alleged that the double bedroom houses being built by the state government are of poor quality. “The government is constructing these houses for the sake of contractors,” he said.

The BJP MP said Chief Minister KCR never reviewed the quality of the houses built.

Sanjay claimed that his ‘padyatra’ is drawing huge support from people, especially youth, women and elderly persons. “People are voluntarily coming out of their houses. This is the reflection of the confidence people have in the BJP,” he added.

The BJP leader said though he continued his ‘padyatra’ till late on Sunday night, people came out to meet him. He claimed that people want an end to the “corrupt and family rule” of KCR.

People were speaking out about their problems and the failure of the state government to come to their rescue during the Covid-19 pandemic, Sanjay added.