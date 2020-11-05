TRS handed over land in Delhi to build party office

Hyderabad: The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Wednesday handed over 1,100 sq mts of landat Vasant Vihar in Delhi to the TRS for the construction of its office building in the national capital, the party said here.

Land allotment

Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy received the papers related to the land allotment on behalf of the TRS, the party press release said.

The Land and Development Office of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs last monthsent a communication to TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao about the land allotment.

Foundation stone

The TRS had then said the party would soon lay the foundation stone and complete the construction of the office building expeditiously.

Rao floated the TRS in 2001 to fight for a separate Telangana.

Source: PTI