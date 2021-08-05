TRS is a family of 60 lakh people: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) working president K. Tarakarama Rao has said that the party is a family of 60 lakhs people.

He said that the party will take the responsibilities of family members of the TRS workers who faced accidental death. He added that the chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will act as the head of the deceased families and every family member will be taken care of.

KTR distributed cheques of Rs.2 lakhs each as insurance amount to the family members of 80 party workers who died in different incidents at the party headquarters in Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday.

The minister listened to the family members of the deceased persons and assured them that the TRS party will look after their welfare.

Many families interacted with KTR and said of their problems such as education to children, unavailability of jobs, and various other issues.

KTR said that the children will be admitted to the Telangana Minority Residential Schools and pensions will soon be started for the eligible persons. He assured the family members that the party will solve their problems in the next 15 days.

He said that the party has paid Rs.18 crores as a premium to the insurance company for the year 2021-22.

KTR said the MLAs and the party general secretaries will meet the family members of 950 party workers who died in different incidents in the past year.

The party will shoulder their responsibilities through various government schemes and will try to solve their problems within this week, he said.