TRS leader arrested in Muslim girl rape case; protest broke out

Hyderabad: The Moinabad have arrested Madhu Yadav a local TRS leader for his alleged involvement in rape and abetment to suicide of a Muslim girl.

The accused was apprehended by the police after the investigators altered the sections in the case. Madhu Yadav arrest officially announced by the senior police officials.

“The accused will be sent to judicial custody on Monday morning, we have invoked maximum sections of relevant laws against the accused” said ACP Rajendra Nagar K Ashok Chakravarthy. To nail the accused we are gathering scientific evidence and awaiting post mortem report ACP said.

In the meanwhile protests broke out in and around Hyderabad demanding justice to the deceased girl and her family.

A group of activists comprising Mushtaq Malik of Tehreek Muslim Shabban, congress leader Khaja Bilal Ahmed and Social worker Syed Saleem staged a protest at Himayat Nagar cross roads in Moinabad due to which the flow of traffic was badly affected for many hours.

They demanded justice to the girl and ensure punishment to the accused person.

Similar protests were also witnessed in Nampally, Towlichowki in Hyderabad and Nizamabad town.

On September 25, a girl working as a maid at the residence of Madhu Yadav committed suicide at his bed room after he sexually harassed her, forcing her to resort to extreme step