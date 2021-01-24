TRS leaders continue to portray KTR as next Chief Minister!

Hyderabad: The TRS leadership is continuing to portray its working president and Minister K Taraka Rama Rao to be anointed as the Chief Minister.

Even as several cabinet ministers — Srinivas Yadav, Srinivas Goud, Dayakar Rao, Speaker Srinivas Reddy, Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy and others, deputy speaker Padma Rao Goud and others of the ruling party on supporting spree.

Afresh on Sunday Chief Whip and MLA from Warangal Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar has revealed that KTR will become Chief Minister soon.

Thus it is imminent that the TRS top brass has prepared ground for a grand change of guard.

At helm of affairs, KTR is to reign in supreme by stepping into shoes of his father and party president K Chandra sekhar Rao.

Vinay Bhaskar said that people in Telangana seek KTR as chief minister and people across the country are seeking KCR to enter national politics. This will soon happen the Chief whip said with confidence. Though he could not divulge time when this to happen due to party leadership constraints and pressure, the chief whip informed media that KTR will soon become the Chief Minister.

When media asked whether it is Feb 18, he said that he cannot tell exact time of KTR elevation and it would happen any time. To a query, Vinay Bhaskar has stated that KCR is to take a call in this regard.

He reportedly said that a decision by top brass of the party and incumbent chief minister has already been taken. He said that all the TRS leaders, MLAs, Telangana state waits to see KTR as the next chief minister, he added. It may be said that Padma Rao Goud has already revealed that KTR will succeed his father. Having congratulated KTR during a joint program Goud later in another program has divulged that the former will be the Chief Minister after Yadadri Temple opened for public.

The ruling TRS party is seemed to have prepared to elevate heir apparent K T Rama Rao to the top post in the state. The political parties like BJP, Congress, CPI and others too making a sort of hue and cry on the high drama and hype in this regard.