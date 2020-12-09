TRS Legislator Mahipal Reddy booked for allegedly threatening journo

Hyderabad: Sangareddy police have booked a case against TRS Patancheru legislator G Mahipal Reddy for allegedly threatening and abusing a journalist.

A journalist from vernacular daily has carried a story exposing the alleged grabbing of Government land in the Ameenpur area in Sanga Reddy district by few persons who were believed to be the followers of the legislator.

The TRS legislator representing Patancheru area allegedly threatened the journalist over phone of dire consequences and abused him over his caste.

The purported conversation between the journo and MLA went viral, later the scribe lodged a complaint with the Ameenpur police station in Sangareddy district.

The Ameenpur police have issued an FIR against the TRS MLA 331/2020 under IPC sections 109,448,504,506-IPC,3 (2) (Va)-SC ST POA ACT 2015. The investigation is underway.