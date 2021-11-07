TRS likely to win all six MLC seats under MLA quota

Hyderabad: The ruling Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) Party in the state is likely to win all the six MLC seats which are under the MLA quota.

According to informed sources, Kaushik Reddy is likely to be elected as a member of the Legislative Council under the quota.

The Telangana State Legislative Assembly has a total of 119 seats of which the TRS has 104, MIM 7, Congress 6 and BJP has 2 seats. Based on the superior seats in the Legislative Assembly, it is being presumed that the TRS party will win all the 6 seats unopposed.

It has to be mentioned that before the Huzarabad bypolls, Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao had promised Kaushik Reddy who left the Congress party and joined the TRS of an MLC seat.

KCR had also passed a resolution in the Cabinet meeting to make Kaushik Reddy a member of the Council under the Governor’s quota and the same was notified to the Governor. However, the Governor has put a hold on the nomination of Kaushik Reddy. The leadership of the TRS party is considering nominating Reddy to the Legislative Council under the MLA quota.

According to the Central Election Commission, the notification for the elections of 6 MLC seats will be released on November 9. The polling is scheduled to take place on November 19 while the results will also be declared on the same day.

According to the sources, senior TRS party leaders Kadiyam Srihari, T.Ravinder Rao, G.Sukhender Reddy, S.Madhusudanachari, Koti Reddy and L Ramana names have also been suggested in the party meet as MLC contestants.