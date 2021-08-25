TRS MLA charged with outraging modesty of Dalit woman

Hyderabad: TRS MLA representing Malkajgiri Assembly constituency Mynampally Hanumantha Rao has been charged with outraging the modesty of a Dalit woman on August 15.

According to a report published in News Meter, a case has been registered against the MLA under the SC & ST Act and section 354 of IPC.

It is alleged that this incident took place after a group of BJP women workers gathered at the MLA’s residence in Dulapally following his remarks against the saffron party’s Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

The MLA allegedly dragged a 30-year-old woman. Later, the woman approached the police and lodged a complaint against him.

Earlier, a case was registered against the MLA and his associates for allegedly attacking BJP leaders and vandalizing their vehicles.

They were booked under sections 324, 427, 504, 506, 148, and 149 of the IPC.