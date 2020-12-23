TRS MLC Kavitha demands rollback of minimum wage notification by MEA

Hyderabad: TRS Member of Legislative Council (MLC) K Kavitha on Wednesday demanded an immediate rollback of the latest Minimum Wage Notification by the Ministry of External Affairs.

MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha met the Immigrations Association in Hyderabad today. In the interaction, she made a strong demand for rolling back of the regressive order that reduces the Minimum Wages for Indian labour in Gulf countries by 40 per cent.

Speaking to ANI, K Kavitha, MLC, Telangana Rastra Samiti (TRS) said, “There are about 90 lakh labourers from India who work in the Gulf countries in search of a better prospect. People from states like Telangana, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala are on top who go to the Middle East for work.”

Kavitha further said that the Central Government had in September issued a circular slashing the minimum support wage of Indian labourers in the Middle East by at least 40 per cent.

“This is going to deeply affect the labour from India especially during this pandemic times. These policies must immediately be taken back to support the labourers,” she added.

She further stated that the support of MEA is very limited for the immigrants who already work in harsh conditions, even in comparison with smaller countries like the Philippines. She added saying that this move will give the respective countries a reason to further reduce the current and existing wages of the migrants.

The daughter of Telangana Chief Minister lashed out at the BJP for the unruly notification and said that the country already lags behind in terms of strong immigrants policy and the existing notification that reduces the compensation by 40 per cent has only added to the troubles of immigrants.



MLC Kavitha further said that the notification also opens the possibility of massive job loss, loss of capital and would induce the compulsion of employment at forced minimum wages. She in her interaction earlier today also said that if our own Government will not put in place pro-people policies, how can we expect any other country to respect our fundamental rights.