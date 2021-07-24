TRS MP Maloth Kavitha convicted by Metropolitan courts

Hyderabad: City based MP and MLA court has sentenced the ruling TRS party MP from Mahbubabad to six months of imprisonment. It also imposed a fine of Rs. 10,000 on her in a related to the distribution of money during an election campaign.

The Burgampahad police booked a case against Kavitha during the 2019 election campaign on the allegations of distributing money to voters of her constituency. The MP has paid the fine amount of Rs.10,000 prompting the court to grant bail to her.

The prosecution could able to prove the allegations upon against her.