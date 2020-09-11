TRS MPs to raise the issue of GST in parliament

Hyderabad: After the meeting on Thursday, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) came to a conclusion for raising various issues in the parliament.

The party believes that Telangana has been neglected from various benefits from the centre. The GST, being one of the key issues, as the state has not been getting its returns due to which it is facing additional burden.

Among the other issues come the recently proposed electricity reforms which are to be opposed by the party in parliament.

Party president and Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao, has asked both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members to raise their voice against the injustice the state has been facing.

The state has been facing major crises as a sum of Rs 5,764 crore is yet to be released as GST to the state. Apart from that, the IGST and funds for the backward area development have also been pending.

K Kesha Rao claims that the NDA government has not been positively responding to the state on most of the issues.

“We have written hundreds of letters from the state about many issues, many projects but their response is not good on almost all projects, and basic issues,” K Kesha Rao said.

State Finance Minister T Harish Rao unhappy with the centre’s approach with regards to the compensation of funds said, “The state government has decided to take up the issue in Parliament and also initiate legal recourse if the centre refuses to take full responsibility to uphold the GST Act that was passed in the Parliament.”