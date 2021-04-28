TRS observes low key formation day in view of COVID-19 pandemic

Hyderabad: The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) entered its 21st year of existence on Tuesday. The event was however kept low-key, as the twentieth formation day of the party. TRS was formed April 27, 2001, and was formed by K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), who quit the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to create his own destiny.

It was on April 27, 2001 that KCR had resigned as the deputy speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly in the erstwhile joint Andhra Pradesh state. He quit his post and the TDP to form the TRS, with the sole aim to achieve statehood for Telangana. KCR and the TRS spearheaded the movement trail for 14 years, and he came to power on June 2, 2014 for the first time in the new state of Telangana.

TRS@20, a journey towards Golden Telangana



Born to achieve statehood for Telangana, TRS is now unstoppable in developing the hard-fought State on all fronts…



– TRS Working President, Minister Sri @KTRTRS

The TRS also won the state elections for a second time in 2018, wherein it won 88 of the 119 seats of the Assembly. The party has now been in power for two nearly two decades. As the COVID-19 virus is ravaging the entire state and country, the TRS celebrated its formation day in a rather simple manner. For a second consecutive year, the TRS foundation day was a low-key affair due to the pandemic.

TRS working president and state IT minister KT Rama Rao asked the party leaders and workers to hoist the party flag in their respective mandals and towns in the districts following COVID-19 guidelines, and to observe it without any pomp and show.

On this occasion, all the ‘pink’ (the party’s officially adopted colour) leaders greeted the people of Telangana on different social media platforms. State finance minister Harish Rao took on twitter and greeted the people of Telangana, “An adventure changed the course of history. One sacrifice created another history. KCR Steel Willingness made the 60s dream come true.,” he said in a tweet.

In another tweet Harish Rao stated, “The mind is filled with pride as the days of the movement ignite. Congenital satisfaction when the movement fires and kisses the target. This is a lifetime achievement for a soldier who has been following in the footsteps of KCR for 20 years.” Along with this tweet, Harish also shared a photo of himself with KCR. In the photo, Harish appeared Young.

TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha tweeted Nelson Mandela’s saying that “if obstacles become an obstacle for some, others will be made great people. KCR is the real leader who has gone to the point of sacrificing his life for the freedom of telangana people. Kavitha saluted KCR on this occasion.”

Difficulties break some men but make others – Nelson Mandela.

Saluting to the real leader KCR garu who went to the extent of sacrificing his own life for the freedom of people of Telangana.

Animal Husbandry minister T Srinivas Yadav on Tuesday unveiled the TRS party flag along with former corporators at his residence in west Maredpalli.

Srinivas said, “ KCR regime in the home state is designed to work for the uplifment of the poor and the weaker sections. The long term problems in the state have been successful in terms of electricity and water supply. It is moving towards decelopment and welfare.”

All over the state formation day was celebrated and party flag hoisted by the MLAs, ministers, and party leaders at their respective places.