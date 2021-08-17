TRS prepares to enter national politics

Hyderabad: In its efforts to unite all the opposition parties at the national level, the Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) has started to play an active role in national politics.

The TRS is planning to float a federal front soon without the support of Congress and the BJP at the national level.

It has to be noted that two years earlier Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao had proposed a federal front. In this regard, he met the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Odisha. Later, the plan was put off.

On the other hand, the Congress has indicated of a united opposition with the support from the West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

It has been noted that the TRS and the YSR Congress did not attend the opposition parties’ meet convened by the Congress.

Dr. K.Keshava Rao, the TRS MP from Rajya Sabha said that the role of the party at the Centre will be too early to foretell. The party will decide on the course of action at an appropriate time.

He added that the party will take a decision looking after the interests of Telangana and its public. The TRS party is observing the opposition activities at the national level, he said.

During the recently concluded Parliament session, Rahul Gandhi has invited the opposition parties to a breakfast meeting to corner the government on the Pegasus spyware issue. However, the TRS party did not attend it.

It is being informed that K.Chandrashekhar Rao is keen on the formation of a federal front before the 2024 general elections.