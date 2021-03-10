TRS seeks action against T’gana BJP chief for inflammatory posts

Hyderabad, March 10 : Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Wednesday urged the Election Commission to take action against state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar for posting communally inflammatory content on social media platforms.

TRS General Secretaries Bharat Kumar and Srinivas Reddy called on State Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goel to submit a memorandum, seeking action against the BJP leader.

They alleged that Sanjay Kumar is making inflammatory posts on Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms as part of the campaign for March 14 elections to two graduates’ constituencies of Legislative Council.

The ruling party leaders said while TRS is highlighting the work it has done and what it plans to do, BJP, which has nothing to say on what it wants to do, is making provocative statements. They alleged that the BJP leaders were trying to take political mileage by using religion.

BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay himself is making posts about a particular community to whip up passions, they said.

They urged the Chief Electoral Officer to take action against Bandi Sanjay for objectionable comments. The TRS leaders remarked that the BJP leader is speaking without ‘common sense’.

Pointing out that TRS government completed construction of Yadadri temple in three years, Bharat Kumar said construction of Ram temple will take 15 years because BJP wants to take political mileage from it.

He said BJP was maligning Lord Ram by talking of Ram Rajya.

