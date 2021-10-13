TRS state president elections to be held on Oct 25: KTR

Hyderabad: IT minister and working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi, KT Rama Rao announced the elections for the party’s state president on Wednesday.

At a press conference organised in the Telangana Bhavan in the city, KTR spoke about how the elections had to be postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic for the last two years and considering the improvement vis-a-vis the same, the elections for state presidency are to be held this year.

In keeping with the mandates prescribed by the Election Commission of India, KTR remarked that the schedule, as well as the nominations for the elections, will be released on October 17. On the same day, the legislature and parliamentary party meetings will be held in a combined manner.

The nominations can be cast until October 22 and the scrutinising of the same will take place on the 23rd. If a candidate chooses to withdraw their name, they can do so on October 24 as the elections will finally take place on October 25.

On the same day, TRS will also hold a general body meeting. KTR also announced that on November 17, Telangana’s victory meet will be held in the presence of all its members and representatives.

KTR spoke about how chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao had managed to hold on to his seat post winning the elections and as such the victory celebrations to mark 20 years of Telanagana formation is to be honoured.