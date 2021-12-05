TRS remains firm on pressurising Centre over paddy procurement

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) on Saturday remained firm on pressurising the Centre to procure the complete paddy crop from the state.

In what has become a bone of contention between the state and the Centre, the TRS chief K Chandrasekhara Rao asked the MPs to seek support from the like-minded parliamentarian over the issue. The chief minister was informed that parties such as Congress, DMK, SP, TMC, BJD, and BSP were standing in support of the same.

Earlier the Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal, while answering a question from a TRS MP, said, “The State Government had agreed and signed a document agreeing not to produce parboiled rice and the State Government did not provide the previous year’s Kharif target to FCI.” reported the Hans India, however, the TRS was of the view that the center avoided its questions regarding paddy procurement.

The party also questioned the centre’s double standard over the issue, if required, a protest will be held at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Presiding over a meeting at the Pagati Bhavan, KCR also asked the MPs to stay focused on the Karimnagar Council seat under the local bodies’ quota. The order has come as part of the run-up to the Council elections.

The TRS chief laid emphasis on the Karimnagar council since the former mayor and rebel, Ravinder Sigh is also contesting the elections. He further urged the party leaders to ensure victory on all the 12 council seats under the local bodies quota, for which the leaders must get all the MPTCs and ZPTCs on board.

These instructions were laid out by the chief minister in order to secure maximum votes during the council elections.