TRS Uppal MLA Subash Reddy booked for land dispute

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against Uppal MLA Beti Subhash Reddy. Mekala Srinivas Yadav has approached the police alleging that MLA Subhash Reddy demanded money from them in a land dispute.

Basing on the contents of the complaint a local court ordered Jawahar Nagar police in Cyberabad to register a case and investigate the allegations.

The MLA was accused of being involved in a dispute over 90 acres of land in Survey No. 152 in Kapra area. A case has been registered against Uppal MLA and Kapra MRO Gautam Kumar at Jawahar Nagar police station.

A case has been registered against them under Section 1206,166a,167,168,170,171,447,468,471,307,506.