TRS will soon be history, Congress is future: Cong leader Uttam

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the public resentment towards the State government was on the rise and people were now looking at the Congress as their savior.

He also asked the cadre to strengthen the party at grassroot level and focus on public issues.

“The party’s foundation was intact at the grassroot level and it needs to be strengthened further by ensuring proper organisation. There are several factors responsible for the Congress party’s defeat in 2014 and 2018 elections and they should be kept in mind while preparing for the next elections,” said Uttam Kumar Reddy addressing the District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday.

“People are not happy with the performance of the State government. Corruption is at its peak in all departments and common people are being subjected to huge inconvenience due to lack of accountability among leaders of the ruling party,” he said, adding that the State government had lost its direction with absolutely no control over administration.

“Common people have no easy access to Ministers or heads of various departments in the absence of a Secretariat. Therefore, people of Telangana are witnessing a new kind of governance where they have no right to even express their grievances,” he said.

He asked the DCC presidents to identify important local issues concerning common people in their respective districts and fight for justice.