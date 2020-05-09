Truck carrying fodder damaged in fire on Jammu-Pathankot highway

Jammu: A truck carrying fodder was damaged in a fire on Jammu-Pathankot highway in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

The truck reached Pla-Morh from Punjab and was being unloaded when it suddenly caught fire as the driver tried to move it forward, a police official said.

He said fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the scene and put out the blaze.

The truck was completely damaged but its driver escaped unhurt, the official said.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.