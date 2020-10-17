Truck mows down 4 women vegetable vendors, pedestrian in Meghalaya

News Desk 1Published: 18th October 2020 1:43 am IST

Shillong, Oct 17 : Five people, including four women vegetable vendors, were mowed down by a speeding truck on the Shillong bypass road near the Meghalaya capital on Saturday, the police said.

East Khasi Hills district Superintendent of Police Silvester Nongtnger said that an Assam-bound truck knocked down four women vegetable vendors, aged between 25 and 27 years, killing them on the spot, and then hit a 52-year-old pedestrian, who succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

The truck loaded with bamboo pieces crushed the four women who were selling fruits and vegetables sitting along side the road near Thangshalai village.

The driver ran away after the mishap and the police are looking for him.

All the five victims were inhabitants of Thangshalai Village under the Mawryngkneng police station.

