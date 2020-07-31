Trudeau wishes Muslims in Canada on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha

Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wished Muslims in Canada on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

In the video message, he can be seen starting his address with “Assalamulaikum”.

To all Muslim Canadians beginning their celebrations tonight: Eid Mubarak! I know festivities will be different this year, but I hope you have a happy Eid al-Adha no matter how you celebrate. https://t.co/zVsKhwWGUP pic.twitter.com/f6CYv479kO — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 30, 2020

Celebrations

Highlighting the celebrations which take place on the occasion of the Bakrid, he said, “Eid-al-Adha, known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is usually a time for families and loved ones to come together to pray, to share a meal, to provide food for those in need, and to give thanks for the blessings in life”.

Hajj pilgrimage

Talking about the Hajj pilgrimage that took place with limited pilgrims, he said, “I know many of you will not be able to take part in the Hajj rituals this year and I know this can be distressing, especially if you have planned to participate in the pilgrimage for the first time”.

Values of Eid-al-Adha

Continuing his address, he spoke on the values of Eid-al-Adha. He said, “the values at the heart of Eid-al-Adha, values like compassion and generosity, have never been more important. And you’ve put those values into practice since the start of COVID-19. Whether you were supporting a local charity or being there for your neighbours, you’ve stepped up to make sure the most vulnerable have food to eat”.

Trudeau recognizes contributions of Muslims in Canada

“So today, we recognize the many contributions that Muslims in Canada have made and continue to make to our communities and to our country”.

At the end of the address, he said, “On behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish you a happy Eid-al-Adha. Eid Mubarak!”.