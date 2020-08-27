Trump administration advises US citizens not to go to India

Washington: Putting India in a very serious category for travel with Pakistan, Syria, Trump administration has advised its citizens not to travel to India.

This move of Trump has put a question mark on India-US friendship. Such advice is given by US for reasons like terrorism, civil war, organized crime and epidemics. It has rated trip to India at 4, which is considered the worst rating. Other countries which are kept in this rating are war-torn Syria, Pakistan, Iran, Iraq and Yemen.

Rising case of corona could not be the reason for advising citizens not to travel to India because US has far more positive cases of COVID than India. According to American agencies, crime and terrorism have increased in India. The advisory released on 23rd August also mentions rising crime and extremism against women as reasons for not traveling.

Meanwhile, Indian Tourism and Hospitality Association (FAITH) has urged the Indian government to pressurize the US government to change the travel advisory. The News India reported. The Association finds the move inconceivable citing good relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Trump.

Apart from India, Pakistan, Syria, Yemen, Iran and Iraq have also been included in the travel advisory.

The advisory also warned that India can close the airport and the border of the country if the COVID case increases, so US administration advised its citizens to avoid going there for the time being. It specifically issued a warning against going to the Jammu-Kashmir and India-Pakistan border.