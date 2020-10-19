Trump continues to lie about COVID-19: Biden

Washington: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has said that US President Donald Trump continues to “lie about the circumstances” of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

“The other night, Trump said in one of his rallies, ‘we’ve turned the corner’,” The Hill news website reported on Sunday citing Biden as saying at a rally in North Carolina.

“Turn the corner? Things are getting worse. He continues to lie to us about the circumstances,” the former Vice President added.

Biden’s statement came a day after the President at an event in Janesville, Wisconsin, said: “We are rounding the corner. The vaccines are unbelievable. Except for a little politics. We have unbelievable vaccines coming out real soon. And the therapeutics are unbelievable.”

Making a similar remark at a rally in Jacksonville, Florida, last month, Trump had said “we’re rounding the turn”, adding that”under my leadership, prosperity will surge”.

The US is currently the worst-hit country by the global health crisis, accounting for the highest number of cases and deaths.

As of Monday morning, the total number of cases in the country stood at 8,152,093 and the fatalities increased to 219,669, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Source: IANS