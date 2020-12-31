Trump cuts short Florida trip

By IANS|   Published: 31st December 2020 3:36 pm IST

Washington, Dec 31 : US President Donald Trump has cut his trip to Florida, where he celebrated Christmas with his family, and will now return to Washington D.C. on Thursday, according to a media report.

According to the President’s daily schedule released late Wednesday, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump “will be leaving Florida for the White House” at 11 a.m. (local tim) on Thursday, reports The Hill news website.

The President’s return to the capital means that he will not be celebrating New Year’s Eve at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach like in the previous three years.

Trump’ return to Washington comes just a week ahead of Congress formally counting Electoral College votes on January 6.

READ:  China jails journalist for 4 years over Wuhan COVID reports

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 31st December 2020 3:36 pm IST
Back to top button