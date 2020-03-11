Trump & Saudi Crown Prince discuss global energy markets

President Donald Trump speaks with Mohammed bin Salman, Deputy Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, during their meeting Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

Washington: Speaking with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in a call on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump discussed global energy markets, among other issues.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement: “Yesterday, President Donald J. Trump spoke with Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The President and the Crown Prince discussed global energy markets and other critical regional and bilateral issues.”

According to Reuters, the White House did not give any other details.

Oil prices were up about 8% on Tuesday, a day after facing their biggest rout in nearly 30 years as Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, escalated tensions over its plan to ramp up production.

Blaming Saudi Arabia and Russia’s oil fight for the drop in U.S. stock prices, Trump on Monday said the plunge in oil prices would be good for U.S. consumers.