Trump to hold outdoor rally on Saturday

Washington: US President Donald Trump will hold an outdoor ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in New Hampshire on Saturday, his re-election campaign announced Sunday.

The campaign said on Sunday that the rally at the Portsmouth International Airport will provide attendees with “ample access to hand sanitizer” and “a face mask that they are strongly encouraged to wear”, The Hill news website reported.

“President Trump’s record-setting accomplishments in record-setting time have improved the lives of all Americans. He rebuilt, restored and renewed our great nation once, and he’ll do it again,” Trump campaign spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement.

“We look forward to so many freedom-loving patriots coming to the rally and celebrating America, the greatest country in the history of the world,” he added.

The event will be the second Trump campaign rally to be held amid the coronavirus pandemic that had led to the shutting down of public gatherings.

The first one was held in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 20.

Several staffers on Trump’s re-election campaign had reportedly quarantined the week after the Tulsa rally following interactions with colleagues who tested positive and attended the event, The Hill news website said in a report.

The Trump campaign said two members of the campaign tested positive for the virus after the rally.

Six others tested positive before the event and were not permitted to attend.

Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain and Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, tested positive for the virus within the past four days.

Both attended the Tulsa rally.

